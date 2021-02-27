Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$160.00

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$138.00 to C$160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EQB. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$100.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$94.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$98.00 target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$139.75.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock opened at C$135.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$111.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 11.28. Equitable Group Inc. has a one year low of C$44.57 and a one year high of C$146.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.30%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.86, for a total transaction of C$78,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,020,644.62. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total transaction of C$257,829.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$395,824. Insiders sold 8,003 shares of company stock worth $865,695 over the last quarter.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

