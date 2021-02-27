Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EQGPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Equitable Group from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Equitable Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equitable Group from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equitable Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.63.

OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $106.46 on Tuesday. Equitable Group has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $112.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

