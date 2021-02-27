Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 46,110 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 271,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 23,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

