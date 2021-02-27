Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 198 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Diageo by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 139,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $157.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.27. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $170.37. The firm has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.45%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

