Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS opened at $138.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -766.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

