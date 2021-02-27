Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $363,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 3.6% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $739,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,807 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 29.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,320,559 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $317,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,671 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $189.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.