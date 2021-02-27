Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 3,572 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,955,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF alerts:

ARKW opened at $160.89 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.26.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.