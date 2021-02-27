Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $292,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $104,000.

SCHV opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $63.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

