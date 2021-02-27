Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BioLineRx Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioLineRx in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BLRX stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

