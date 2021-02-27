Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Overstock.com, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Overstock.com in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OSTK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $67.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.80. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 319.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $183,136.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,763.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $3,265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,113 shares of company stock worth $7,210,560. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at $55,338,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 38.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,625,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,762,000 after purchasing an additional 728,174 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 394,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 818.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 295,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,235,000 after purchasing an additional 287,649 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

