Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tutor Perini Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Tutor Perini in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.58. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $3,403,873.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 367,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,817.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.