Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERO. CIBC decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.72.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$22.45 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$8.40 and a 52-week high of C$25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 62.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.90.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

