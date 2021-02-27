Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

EPRT stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. 1,757,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,609. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

