Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.64-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.64-1.69 EPS.

WTRG opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.67.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

