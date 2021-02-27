Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,618,000 after acquiring an additional 366,657 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 566,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after acquiring an additional 194,332 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,072,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 105,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $14,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $150.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.64. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $158.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.55.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.