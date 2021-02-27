Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.24. Evergy also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20-3.40 EPS.

EVRG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,489,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $73.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.82.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

