EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EverQuote’s fourth-quarter earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The company should continue to benefit from its exclusive data asset and technology, solid top-line growth and strong financial profile. Solid performances at automotive and other insurance verticals poise the company well for growth. Lower advertising costs coupled with growth in revenue per quote request helped the company deliver improved variable marketing margin. EverQuote expects to benefit from the shift to online insurance sales as the need for social distancing has increased due to the coronavirus pandemic. It remains focused on the growth of consumer traffic and addition of channels. However, high costs put pressure on margin. Also, lower return on equity poses financial threat to the company. “

Get EverQuote alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Shares of EVER opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.99 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darryl Auguste sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $743,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,676,304.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,581. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 60,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in EverQuote by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in EverQuote by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 509,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,012,000 after purchasing an additional 77,490 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,902,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in EverQuote by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EverQuote (EVER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.