Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Cut to $79.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of ES opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $98.92.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

