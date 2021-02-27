Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Evolus from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.59.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $408.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

