ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.90-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.ExlService also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.90-4.05 EPS.

EXLS traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $84.62. The company had a trading volume of 242,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,920. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.78.

In other news, EVP Samuel Meckey sold 1,476 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $123,733.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,417,862.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

