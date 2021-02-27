Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 17455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAY. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43.

Extended Stay America Company Profile (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

