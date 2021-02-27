Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,702 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXTR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,311,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

EXTR opened at $9.17 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $308,431.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,672.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,892 shares of company stock worth $1,805,145. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

