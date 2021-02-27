Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.04.

NYSE:XOM opened at $54.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $57.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,527,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

