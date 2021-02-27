Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (FNC.V) (CVE:FNC) Trading Down 4.5%

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (FNC.V) (CVE:FNC) shares were down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 661,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 251,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (FNC.V) Company Profile (CVE:FNC)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold; rare earth, strategic, and base metals; chromium; titanium; iron; and silica. It has mineral properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

