Fantom (FTM) Price Tops $0.47

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Fantom has traded 85.8% higher against the US dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and $534.08 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00054872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.58 or 0.00721320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00029640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00035641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00040935 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a token. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.