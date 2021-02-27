Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $65.88 on Friday. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Farfetch by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850,348 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $873,875,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,600,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,295,000 after purchasing an additional 551,468 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

