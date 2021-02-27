Farshad Ghasripoor Sells 16,772 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 16,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $285,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Farshad Ghasripoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Farshad Ghasripoor sold 10,107 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $151,605.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Farshad Ghasripoor sold 45,531 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $682,965.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Farshad Ghasripoor sold 9,121 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $126,599.48.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Farshad Ghasripoor sold 43,776 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $626,434.56.

Shares of ERII opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.36 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $17.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 574.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

