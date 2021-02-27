Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Truist

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price increased by Truist from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FATE. Barclays lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.80.

FATE opened at $89.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.74. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,793 shares in the company, valued at $40,580,368.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 35,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $4,016,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 125,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,349,016.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,642,000 after acquiring an additional 104,907 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,625 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,556,000 after buying an additional 420,140 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,016,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after buying an additional 690,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

