FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,174 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,797,851,000 after buying an additional 339,171 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 49.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,450 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of State Street by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,562,000 after purchasing an additional 397,694 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of State Street by 4.4% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,552,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,774,000 after purchasing an additional 149,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,576,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $72.77 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.