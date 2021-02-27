FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 1,082 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $932,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.88, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 88.56%.

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

In related news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 273,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $14,117,140.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,312,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,218,864. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

