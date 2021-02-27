FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 346 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in STORE Capital by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 140.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STOR opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

STOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their price target on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

