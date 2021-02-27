FDx Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,954 Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBUY. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 57.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 121.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 193.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter.

IBUY stock opened at $130.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.02. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.00.

