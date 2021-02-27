FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $395,000 in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WU. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $934,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 17.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the third quarter valued at $1,052,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 61.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 21.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 51,282 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WU. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The Western Union stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 52.02%.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $187,498.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,918.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,510 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

