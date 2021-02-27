Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $101.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $122.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

