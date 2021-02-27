FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $324.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $312.64.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $254.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.03. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,102,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 122,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 78,668 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.