Feellike Market Capitalization Reaches $142,904.90 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Feellike token can now be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Feellike has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a total market cap of $142,904.90 and approximately $35.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.64 or 0.00483118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00073196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00081371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00080414 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00056531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.87 or 0.00492068 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com.

