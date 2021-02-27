Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) was down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 2,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) by 230.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,314 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.42% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

