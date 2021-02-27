Fidus Investment Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidus Investment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 227,143 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 71,607 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

