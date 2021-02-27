Fiera Capital Corp Has $36.49 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,152,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 291,658 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.05% of Infosys worth $36,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Infosys by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,408,000 after buying an additional 5,049,297 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Infosys by 15.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,661,000 after buying an additional 3,019,402 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Infosys by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after buying an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $297,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

INFY opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

