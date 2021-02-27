Fiera Capital Corp Has $50.64 Million Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,131,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,487 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Zynga were worth $50,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Zynga by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,531 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Zynga by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378,044 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Zynga by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,978,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,750,000 after purchasing an additional 872,758 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Zynga by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,084,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,049,000 after purchasing an additional 585,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -371.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $130,791.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,224 shares in the company, valued at $696,360.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $101,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 895,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,996,175 shares of company stock valued at $30,787,886 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

