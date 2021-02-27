Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 2,198 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $40,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 68.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

NYSE:ZEN opened at $146.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.08 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.94.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,966.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,804 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,701. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.