Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 3,440 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.25% of Fortinet worth $59,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Fortinet by 17.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 174.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Fortinet by 10.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 450,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,086,000 after acquiring an additional 43,346 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $168.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.57. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pritchard Capital reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

