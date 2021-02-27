Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 6,682 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $32,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,438,000 after acquiring an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,313,000 after acquiring an additional 505,747 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,934,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $635,014,000 after acquiring an additional 41,124 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $387,539,000 after acquiring an additional 106,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,467,000 after acquiring an additional 505,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $1,293,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,990,441.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $129,251.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,027,094.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,678 shares of company stock worth $8,151,933. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $194.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.33. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

