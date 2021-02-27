Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,104,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,130 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 3.02% of Despegar.com worth $26,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth about $4,845,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth about $10,233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 935,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 761,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,841 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 217,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 89,465 shares during the period. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DESP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of DESP opened at $11.90 on Friday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.54.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

