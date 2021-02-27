Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Financial Institutions has raised its dividend by 22.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Financial Institutions has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

NASDAQ FISI traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $27.38. 100,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $439.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $29.32.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Financial Institutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

