Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Financial Institutions has raised its dividend payment by 22.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Financial Institutions has a payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Shares of FISI opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

