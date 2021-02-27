First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of FHB stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $27.89. 721,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $188.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,331,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,095,000 after purchasing an additional 782,707 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Hawaiian by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,349,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Hawaiian by 15.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,272,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,765,000 after purchasing an additional 846,167 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 74.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,084,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Hawaiian by 39.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,927 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

