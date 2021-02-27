First Pacific Advisors LP Has $1.37 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $538.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $538.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $238.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

