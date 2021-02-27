First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases 198 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,244,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,923,362 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.05.

DocuSign stock opened at $226.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.04 and a 200-day moving average of $227.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.08 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

