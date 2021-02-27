First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 363 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 363 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Square by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,966,000 after acquiring an additional 130,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 108.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,127 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Square by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,412,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $230.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 365.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $371,170.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,173,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,276,677 shares of company stock worth $285,884,688. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

